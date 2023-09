YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to hold a four-party meeting with leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia for discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is not the only one, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing.

"There is a wide variety of proposals and ideas, I wouldn’t focus on one of them. The problem is that for me this is not the only idea to voice my attitude, I think we should take it as a whole," he said.