Kim, Putin exchange presents — agency

TOKYO, September 14. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged presents before a reception on the occasion of Kim’s visit to Russia, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

"Before the reception, comrade Putin handed over a present to comrade Kim Jong Un on the occasion of their meeting. Comrade Kim Jong Un thanked [Putin] and handed over his gift to comrade Putin," it said, adding that the reception "was held in an informal and friendly atmosphere filled with the warn feeling of brotherhood."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a more than five-hour-long meeting at the Vostochny Spaceport on Wednesday, their first summit in four years. Both leaders held talks with the participation of delegations from the two countries as well as in the one-on-one format. The agenda of the talks included issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation, the situation in the region as well as many other topics.

Although the summit talks were limited to only one day, the program of Kim’s visit to Russia continues and he is expected to visit the Russian cities of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in the Khabarovsk Territory, and the city of Vladivostok (in the Primorye Territory).

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on an official visit at the invitation of the Russian president. Russia is the first state Kim is visiting after the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed. Kim’s previous visit to Russia was held from April 24 through 26, 2019. He arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok onboard his personal train. His talks with Putin in Vladivostok consituted their first-ever personal meeting.