US’ Blinken arrives in Kiev, promises to continue military aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to continue the US military aid to Ukraine, in order to provide everything necessary for the counteroffensive and strengthening of its armed forces.

"I am here, first and foremost, to demonstrate our ongoing and determined support for Ukraine," Blinken told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive, but has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent," Blinken said.

He promised that the US will work together with its partners "as [Ukrainian authorities] build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy."

According to The Washington Post, the Secretary of State will stay in Ukraine for two days and will discuss combating corruption, among other things. On Wednesday evening, Blinken will meet with US Secretary of State Vladimir Zelensky, Strana.ua reports citing a source in the presidential office.

CNN reported citing a US official that, during this visit, Blinken may announce provision of $1 billion to Kiev. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Blinken will announce that aid package of between $175 million and $200 million will be announced during the visit.