Dialogue necessary for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict — ASEAN statement

TOKYO, September 6. /TASS/. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders consider dialogue necessary for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, says the outcome statement, adopted after the summit in Jakarta.

"With regard to Ukraine, as for all nations, we continued to reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

"We underlined the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the serious engagement in a genuine dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the conflict. We supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in the search for peaceful solution," the document reads.

In addition, ASEAN leaders called for "the facilitation of rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need."

Russia is not mentioned in the paragraph on Ukraine.

ASEAN was established in 1967 and it unites 10 countries: Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. The 43rd ASEAN summit takes place in Jakarta under Indonesian presidency.