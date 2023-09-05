Latest drone attacks on Russia reaffirm Kiev’s terrorist nature — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine's attempts to attack Russian territory with drones overnight into Tuesday have reaffirmed the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference.

"Ukrainian drone strikes on peaceful civilian facilities reaffirm the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime," she said in remarks concerning the latest attacks that happened overnight into Tuesday. "It is impossible not to see it anymore, even in the most remote corners of our planet."

"Kiev neo-Nazis continue to commit crimes against the civilian population of Russian regions. At the same time, they are now making full use of Western-supplied weapons, including heavy artillery, attack drones, depleted-uranium shells and so on," Zakharova went on.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that a drone had been destroyed over the Kaluga Region. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin separately said on Telegram that air defense systems had destroyed drones in the Kaluga Region and the Istrinsky District of the Moscow Region, as they were moving to attack the Russian capital. Their falling fragments damaged a household structure. Sobyanin later said air defense forces destroyed another drone flying in the direction of Moscow, as it was passing over the area near Zavidovo in the Tver Region.