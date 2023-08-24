BRICS members committed to enhance economic cooperation — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance macro-economic policy coordination and deepen economic cooperation, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We recognize the important role of BRICS countries working together to deal with risks and challenges to the world economy in achieving global recovery and sustainable development. We reaffirm our commitment to enhance macro-economic policy coordination, deepen economic cooperation, and work to realize strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic recovery," the document reads.

The summit of BRICS members took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship from August 22 to 24. According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will become full members of the integration, with membership to take effect from January 1, 2024.