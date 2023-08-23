BRICS to continue supporting peaceful efforts on Ukraine crisis — South African president

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) intend to continue providing support for efforts on settling the conflict in Ukraine via talks, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a plenary session of the organization’s 15th summit.

"BRICS members will continue to be supportive of various efforts to bring this conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation," he noted.

According to him, diplomacy, negotiations and commitment to the UN Charter are essential in settling international conflicts.

The BRICS summit takes place in Johannesburg in South Africa on August 22-24 and is the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years. Its guests include the leaders of 54 African countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person.