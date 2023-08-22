{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS summit

BRICS countries’ role important again amid economic challenges — Indian Prime Minister

Narendra Modi also underlined the current significance of BRICS in dealing with tensions and disputes the world is facing

JOHANNESBURG, August 22. /TASS/. The role of the BRICS countries has again become important amongst the consequences of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, as it was in the early years of the association's existence after the 2008 global financial crisis. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, which takes place as part of the association's summit in Johannesburg.

"In 2009, when the first BRICS summit was held, the world was just coming out of a massive financial crisis. At that time BRICS emerged as a ray of hope for the global economy. In the present times also amongst the covid pandemic, tensions and disputes the world is dealing with economic challenges. In such times once again the role BRICS countries is important," Modi said.

The 15th BRICS Summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) kicked off in Johannesburg. The leaders of the BRICS countries are participating in a business forum organized by South Africa, which chairs the BRICS Business Council. Representatives of numerous companies and investment funds of the BRICS countries, as well as a number of African states and international financial and economic organizations gathered in the meeting room of the Sandton International Conference Center.

The summit is the largest meeting of heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. The invitees included the leaders of 54 African countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to take part in the summit via video link. The Russian side at the summit will be represented in person by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Two ceasefire violations reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, round-the-clock monitoring of the ceasefire is conducted at 30 observation posts
Turkey to continue efforts to resume grain deal, settlement in Ukraine, Erdogan reiterates
"We will make efforts to reopen the grain corridor on fair conditions, which will meet the expectations of all parties, as we believe that a fairer world is possible," the Turkish leader stressed
All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin
The people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president said
Russian forces thwart Kiev’s attempts to bring reserves to Kupyansk area, says official
The Ukrainian military is sustaining heavy losses and "has no personnel to replenish troops," Vitaly Ganchev said
Two Ukrainian drones crash off Crimea after being jammed by Russia
Russian military suppressed drones by means of electronic warfare
BRICS can offer world new model of international relations — Brazilian president
"We want integration between continents and equal conditions for all," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscored
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Zelensky describes meeting with Serbian counterpart as 'candid,' 'fruitful'
It is reported that the Ukrainian leader thanked Aleksandar Vucic for the humanitarian assistance that Belgrade has provided
US brings military infrastructure ever closer to Russia, China — Russian security official
"They set up the AUKUS (US, UK, Australia) military bloc and are considering supplying weapons to Taiwan and establishing a new Quad in the Pacific, involving Japan, Australia and the Philippines," Nikolay Patrushev noted
Italian general sees no chance for Ukrainian military victory
According to Marco Bertolini, Kyiv's goals are unattainable
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
West crossed another red line with decision to give Ukraine F-16s — German lawmaker
Sahra Wagenknecht said the endless prolongation of the war through arms deliveries instead of efforts to achieve a peaceful compromise "is not solidarity, but pure cynicism"
Military intervention in Niger to destabilize situation in Africa — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leader, Ankara may play an important role in settling the conflict in Niger and talks on this matter are being held by the foreign ministry
Japan setting course for militarization, following US lead — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "in recent years, the Anglo-Saxons have been trying to get Japan involved in their reckless geopolitical intrigues"
Medvedev advises Europe not to get carried away with its 'toy plane games'
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called this decision "a good day for Ukraine" and for Europe
Putin congratulates Russia on National Flag Day, calls it a symbol of unity
According to the President of Russia, on August 22, 1991, the white-blue-red flag, established by Peter I as the official state flag, was again raised over the country
Heavy Ukrainian losses likely cause of reporters being banned from frontline — report
The article claims that the ban has come as a total surprise and "caused pushback from numerous reporters present in Ukraine"
Many nations seeking to cast off domination by Anglo-Saxons — Russian security official
"It is important to maximize the ability on every front of progressive countries to conduct independent domestic and foreign policies and engage in an equitable dialogue," Nikolay Patrushev said
Anglo-Saxons seek to undermine situation in Russia by falsifying world history — official
The Russian Security Council secretary points out that "not only are the atrocities committed by the German Nazis being deliberately ignored but also the misdeeds of Japanese war criminals"
BRICS discussing single unit of account, alternative to dollar — Russian Finance Minister
According to Anton Siluanov, thanks to such an alternative the cost of commodity deliveries can be denoted as well as benchmarks for some goods so as not to depend on the single currency
Japan, US plan to deploy missiles in Asia threatens Russia's security — Security Council
The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a possible location for these weapons
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
About 600,000 residents in Kherson Region plan to vote in elections
This number also includes those who intend to vote in extraterritorial polling stations, said Marina Zakharova, chairperson of the regional electoral committee
By supplying weapons to Kiev Paris fuels conflict — Russian embassy
Ukrainian ambassador to France Vadim Omelchenko earlier said that France had supplied to Kiev a test batch of SCALP long-range air-to-surface missiles and their deliveries would continue
Russian Su-30SM fighter wipes out Ukrainian seaborne recon drone near Black Sea gas rigs
A day before that, the Kiev regime attempted to attack facilities on Russian territory by aircraft-type drones
Armed extremist groups siege Timbuktu in northern Mali — TV
It is reported that all the roads to the city have been blocked
US authorities urge Americans to leave Belarus as Lithuania closes border checkpoints
Lithuania previously suspended the operation of two road checkpoints on the border with Belarus "due to the geopolitical situation and to reduce threats to national security"
Russian researchers determine location, time of Luna-25 crash
It is estimated that the spacecraft fell into the 42-kilometer Pontecoulant G crater in the southern hemisphere of the moon at 2:58 p.m. Moscow time on August 19
Russia to improve Armata tank based on its use in special op — source
A source in the military-industrial complex did not specify what exactly is planned to be changed
Japanese advised to avoid delusions about US intentions — top Russian security official
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the Japanese should learn the lessons of the past better
Top Russian security official calls to ban Western projects, values
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "hundreds of millions of dollars are allocated by the US and its vassals to have a destructive impact mainly on the youth audience in order to distort the ideas of patriotism and belittle the geopolitical role of Russia in the system of the modern world order"
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Russian diplomat warns Germany’s top diplomat against justifying terrorism
"Unfortunately, Western Europe will bleed from internal terrorism," Maria Zakharova noted
Erdogan-Putin talks on grain deal may take place in Russia — TV
Meanwhile, a source in Ankara told TASS on Monday that Putin coming to Turkey was "improbable"
Press review: Foreign firms flock to Army-2023 and China’s defense chief heading to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 15th
BRICS could contribute to creation of fairer settlement system – Dutch expert
Publicist and political scientist Ab Gitenk said that the association plays an important economic role
Putin to take part in 15th BRICS summit on August 22-24 via video link — Kremlin
According to the press service, the head of state will inform the summit participants about the priorities of Russia’s presidency in BRICS, which will begin in 2024
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Russia’s MFA slams Estonia’s plans to restrict Russians’ right to vote in local elections
"Since the relevant bill was put forward by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ party, it is likely to be pushed through parliament," Maria Zakharova noted
Kiev gets test batch of SCALP missiles from Paris — Ukrainian ambassador
Vadim Omelchenko claims that France is "doing very well" in terms of the pace of deliveries of these missiles to Ukraine
Crashed Luna-25 lunar probe’s thrusters operated longer than required — Roscosmos chief
It is noted that the thruster shutdown did not occur normally in accordance with the cyclogram but under a time cutoff and it operated for 127 seconds instead of 84
IAEA aware of August 18 blast in Energodar
"The IAEA experts have not heard of any injuries to plant personnel and there was no damage reported at the ZNPP site," the statement reads
Syrian air defenses in process of repelling Israeli missile attack
According to the SANA agency, the Israeli Air Force is attacking military positions in the vicinity of the Syrian capital
BRICS economies outperform G7 in purchasing power parity — Putin
The Russian President also pointed out that the share of the BRICS countries has reached almost 26% of world GDP
Russian paratroopers repel Ukrainian attack on western outskirts of Artyomovsk
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the paratroopers destroyed most of the enemy personnel
Ukraine hopes to receive 128 fighter jets from West
It is noted that these aircraft should be deployed at various airfields across the country to ensure quick response to threats
Russia’s Goryachkina defeats Bulgaria’s Salimova to win 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup
This was Alexandra Goryachkina’s second appearance in the final of the World Chess Cup as she previously faced Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk in 2021, eventually losing to her
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Russia must save world from West's insanity — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev believes that Russia "resolutely and consistently defends its cultural sovereignty, history and Russian moral ideals that unite the multinational country"
Significant progress achieved at consultations on grain deal — newspaper
According to the source, an alternative route of the grain corridor without Russia is irrational
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Iran unveils new drone, Mohajer 10, with flight range of 2,000 km
The new unmanned aerial vehicle can fly at speeds of up to 210 km/h and carry all types of ammunition and bombs
Ukraine lost about 100 personnel in attempts to break into LPR territory
"In cooperation with reconnaissance, unmanned aviation and electronic warfare units, they carry out crushing strikes on enemy command posts, personnel and vehicles concentrations, ammunition caches," Leonid Pasechnik said
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Finnish president says OSCE might serve as platform for Moscow-Kiev talks in 2025
According to Sauli Niinisto, if by 2025 the war is over, the OSCE and its various instruments can help promote peace and a new, lasting security order
Ukrainian Defense Ministry complains airborne brigade hit because of media reports
Anna Malyar pointed out that publication of information about relocation of Ukrainian forces, which was not openly published by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is a criminal offense that carries imprisonment of between five and eight years
Russian troops seize three Ukrainian army’s strongholds near Avdeyevka, says DPR head
It is noted that Russian troops continue offensive operations in that area
New European security architecture impossible without Russia — Austrian foreign minister
"Whatever happens, Russia will remain our largest neighbor geographically, will remain the leader in the number of nuclear warheads," Alexander Schallenberg said
Windows shattered in apartment building in Moscow satellite city of Krasnogorsk
Several parked cars were also damaged
Little G7 can do to influence decision of BRICS member states — Japanese expert
It is reported that G7 countries have very limited means to react or repress to the decisions of BRICS countries
Four Kiev drones intercepted while trying to attack Russia — defense ministry
The department said no one was hurt
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island
According to the earlier report of the Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Denmark to green-light Ukraine’s use of F-16s but only on own territory — Defense Ministry
"It is important that they will be used for self-defense in Ukraine. The idea is so that the planes are not used for an attack on Russia," Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said
Moscow Region governor confirms interception of two drones, no injuries
The shockwave shattered windows in an apartment block and damaged cars, Andrey Vorobyev wrote
African Union endorses ECOWAS measures on peaceful restoration of order in Niger
The organization underscores that it assesses the consequences of the potential use of ECOWAS forces for the military intervention
FACTBOX: Sizing up BRICS’ structure and accomplishments
To date, 23 countries have applied to join the organization, including Argentina and Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Venezuela
US Department of State approves possible $12 bln Apache helicopter sale to Poland
According to the relevant document, the Polish authorities had previously requested permission from the United States to purchase 96 such helicopters, as well as various spare parts, systems and weapons
BRICS Summit in South Africa to be important historical milestone — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader pointed out that he is ready to interact with the highest echelon of power of African states "for the sake of common development and strengthening peace in the world"
Russian battalion repulses Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk area for several days
"The servicemen of the eastern battlegroup show courage and heroism in the performance of combat tasks," battlegroup East spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Russian forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve in Zaporozhye area
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
F-16 supplies to Ukraine cannot change course of special military operation — expert
It is reported that although it is still possible to put the fighter jets in the air and even try to conduct some air battles with them or use them for air strikes, they are not the kind of military armada that can change the situation in the airspace of the special military operation zone anyway
Russia develops combat drone transportation system
It is noted that the system is designed for area protection and for delivering pinpoint strikes
Serbia respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, Vucic says
The Serbian leader emphasized that if Ukraine recognizes Kosovo's independence, it would lose everything in an instant
Russian recon officers, assault team seize Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman
The combat mission was carried out by an assault group with the support of T-90 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles
Telegram experiencing difficulties at European data center, Russian watchdog says
Roskomnadzor commented on the failures in the messenger
Japanese premier orders preparations amid North Korea’s satellite launch plans
Relevant services and agencies were tasked with gathering and analyzing all available information, as well as with cooperating with the United States and South Korea in a bid to persuade Pyongyang to give up its plans
US-Japan-South Korea summit raises likelihood of 'thermonuclear war' — North Korean media
The joint US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise began on August 21 and will continue through August 31
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Lavrov arrives at BRICS Summit in South Africa
The Russian diplomat's plane landed at the South African Air Force base in Waterkloof
US, Austria kept Russia away from UN events — Russian diplomat
"We consider this not only as a failure by the UN host country to fulfill its obligations but also as a desire to exert political influence on the talks on the convention," Dmitry Bukin stressed
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s M777 howitzer, 120mm mortar in Kherson area
It is reported that in the Kakhovka direction and the island zone, Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian fire emplacements
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Press review: BRICS summit to push back on West’s bullying diktat and Army-2023 highlights
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 21st
Press review: BRICS’ future hangs on expansion decision and Trump to skip first GOP debate
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 22nd
Ukraine’s army loses 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area over 10 days — regional governor
"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Japan informs Russia of difficulties in forecasting effects of NPP water discharge
According to the Kyodo agency, we are talking about the impact of this process on the state of atmospheric air in the region
Frequent launches to help fix ‘teething problems’ of lunar missions – expert
Head of the Applied Infrared Spectroscopy Laboratory of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology Alexander Rodin noted the need to "fly more, and not only to the Moon"
Inter-party diplomacy playing increasingly significant role amid Western actions — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, it is encouraging that Russian political structures have established business contacts with numerous foreign parties and are in continuous dialogue with colleagues around the world
First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source
The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec)
BRICS expansion driven by desire to become alternative to collective West — Serbia's Vucic
"Thus, the geopolitical game is becoming more and more interesting," the Serbian leader noted
Kiev denies access to combat engagement line to both foreign, Ukrainian reporters
The ban is explained by the fact that reporters working along the combat engagement line are difficult to monitor
Finnish president urges West not to try to change how BRICS members think
"We must closely monitor what new initiatives the BRICS countries will put forward. Perhaps the West will not be happy with all of them," Sauli Niinisto said
Japan making mistake by discharging water from Fukushima-1 NPP — Chinese diplomat
"The Chinese side will take all necessary measures to protect marine ecology, safeguard food safety and public health," Wang Wenbin said
Ukrainian saboteurs turned away in Bryansk Region — governor
It is noted that measures are being taken to ensure people’s security
