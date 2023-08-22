Lavrov taking part in meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is leading the Russian delegation at the BRICS summit in South Africa, is taking part in the meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS countries, according to a TASS reporter.

The meeting is chaired by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and is also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

The BRICS summit will last from August 22 to 24.