BRICS summit opens in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 22. /TASS/. The 15th summit of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) has opened in Johannesburg. The BRICS leaders are participating in a business forum organized by South Africa, which currently chairs the BRICS Business Council. Representatives of numerous companies and investment funds from the BRICS countries, as well as a number of African states and international financial and economic organizations have gathered in the conference hall of the Sandton Convention Center.

The business forum was the first item on the agenda of the 15th BRICS summit. Later, the BRICS leaders' meeting will be held at the Summer Place hotel compound. It does not have a pre-approved agenda. Everyone can propose any topical issue for general discussion. The main theme of the summit is BRICS and Africa - Partnership for Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.

The Summit is the largest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. The leaders of 54 African countries are among the invitees. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the event by video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the summit in person.