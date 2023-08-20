Niger rebels’ position closes door to settlement talks — ECOWAS

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. The position taken by the rebels in Niger closes the door to settlement talks, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday.

"The statement by Niger’s military council closes the door to talks," the Al Arabiya television channel quoted the community.

On Saturday evening, head of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) General Abdourahmane Tchiani slammed the ECOWAS sanctions as "illegal, inhumane, and geared to divide Niger and its people." He stressed that any ECOWAS interference will be considered as occupations and warned that Niger will respond to any attack.

Al Arabiya said earlier that talks between the ECOWAS delegation and the CNSP had yielded no result, since the rebels refused to release and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. Apart from that, the ECOWAS imposed tough sanctions on Niger.