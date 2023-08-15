Visits by Russian officials help strengthen military technical cooperation with Vietnam

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Visits by Russian officials to Vietnam have helped strengthen military technical cooperation between the two countries, visiting Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang said on Tuesday.

"The recent visits to Vietnam by the leaders of the United Russia party, the Federation Council (upper house of Russia’s parliament - TASS) and the government have helped strengthen and develop relations of cooperation in many spheres, including military and military-technical," he said during talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

He expressed confidence that "the talks will be successful and will help raise bilateral cooperation up to a new level."

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense agencies and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries will discuss common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, is the establishment of interaction amid the new realities arising in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries are taking part in the conference. Interestingly, this list does not include any Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League and the African Union, are also scheduled to take part in the conference.