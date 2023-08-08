New meeting on Ukrainian ‘peace formula’ to be held in 1-1.5 months — Zelensky's office

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The participants in the meeting on the Ukrainian settlement in Jeddah agreed to hold new consultations on this issue in 1-1.5 months, according to Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrey Yermak.

"We will hold another meeting within a month, month-and-a-half and we will move towards (holding) a summit," Yermak was quoted by Reuters. He added that further consultations could be organized to discuss certain points of Zelensky's "peace formula".

Yermak also noted that the participants of the conflict resolution meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah did not entirely agree on all points of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace formula.

Consultations on Ukraine, involving delegates from more than 30 world countries, were held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on August 5 and 6. Russia was not invited to take part. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian delegates exerted no pressure on other delegations to push through their "peace plan." Meanwhile, according to the DPA news agency, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries advanced their own peace plan for Ukraine envisaging a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, the preservation of Ukraine’s integrity, and the beginning of UN-brokered peace talks.