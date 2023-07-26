President of Guinea-Bissau arrives in St. Petersburg to attend Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau and the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.

A plane carrying the high-ranking delegation from this African country landed in Pulkovo Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, said at talks with Speaker of Guinea-Bissau’s National People’s Assembly Cipriano Cassama that the two countries should "look for new formats of cooperation." The African lawmaker, in turn, expressed his country’s readiness to take bilateral cooperation to a new level.

The second Russia-Africa summit as well as an economic forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."