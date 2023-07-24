Chinese-Russian ties have weathered all storms — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese-Russian relations have become more stable in the face of immense international turmoil, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi said on Monday

"Amid the turbulent and difficult international situation, under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders, Chinese-Russian relations have withstood the test of international turmoil to become more mature, stable and full-blooded," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev on the sidelines of a Johannesburg meeting between high security officials from the BRICS nations.

The top Chinese diplomat stressed that China is ready to continue "close cooperation with Russia and other BRICS countries to make ties between BRICS countries stronger, more solid and extensive, as well as to defend the interests of developing countries."