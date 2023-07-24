Majority of Ukrainian grain exported overland via EU countries — media

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. More than half of Ukrainian grain is exported to European countries via land routes for additional shipment from European ports, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Monday, citing an unnamed EU official.

"According to the European Union, only 40% of Ukrainian grain is exported from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Sixty percent is transported to the European Union overland and then exported from the Baltic and Adriatic ports, as well as from other Black Sea ports, in particular, Romania’s Constanta," it said.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul and extended several times after that before ultimately expiring on July 17. Russia refused to extend it again because the part of the deal envisaging the removal of obstacles for Russian agricultural exports was never implemented. Apart from that, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the bulk of grain that was meant to be supplied to the poorest counties was shipped to Western countries. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to resurrect the deal but only after its part related to obligations to Moscow is fulfilled.