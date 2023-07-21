Poland may send troops to western Ukraine in fall, says expert

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Poland may send its troops to western Ukraine in the fall, when the Ukrainian attempted counteroffensive is over, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin told TASS.

"They (Poland - TASS) may organize some joint detachments together with the Ukrainian ones (in western Ukraine - TASS) to 'protect the territories'," the expert said. "If we are talking about the next few months, I don't think it will happen now, in the summer. If it happens, it will be in the fall," Zharikhin pointed out.

Speaking about the conditions for the possible deployment of Polish troops in western Ukraine, the expert said that it will not happen now, because "while Ukraine is trying to attack, it will turn out that Poland is taking away a part of its territory". Zharikhin opined that this could happen if "the so-called [Ukrainian] counteroffensive is over by the end of the summer".

At the same time, the expert noted that Poland would not take such measures without the US. "It is necessary for the 'boss’, Washington, to give the go-ahead, because, of course, many people in the world will perceive the so-called hybrid variants of the participation of Polish and Baltic servicemen as an aggression against Ukraine," he said, "Here, I think, the Americans will consider whether such an action is advantageous for them.".