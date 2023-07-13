French politician expects Ukraine divide inside NATO to grow

PARIS, July 13. /TASS/. The discord within the North Atlantic Alliance that its member states tried to hide at a summit in Vilnius, will only grow in the future, Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Les Patriotes (The Patriots) party and former European Parliament member, told TASS.

"Behind the supposed unity demonstrated at the summit, there are deep divisions. Some countries are starting to show their distaste for the situation because they can see that Zelensky’s Ukraine wants more and more weapons and money and it also wants to join NATO and the EU. This is causing irritation among many, making Ukraine-related processes slow down," he pointed out.

"Disagreements between members of the North Atlantic Alliance will only grow with time, and some of them will come to their senses and call for peace instead of continuing to escalate the conflict," the politician said.

NATO held its summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on July 11-12. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the meeting that the bloc’s member states had taken three steps towards Ukraine, making a decision not to demand Ukraine implement its NATO Membership Action Plan, adopting a multi-year program of military assistance to Kiev and approving the establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Council. However, the final statement read out by Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO once allies reached a consensus and all the conditions were met. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a press conference expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, saying that the summit’s outcome was not ideal for Kiev as it had failed to get an invitation to join NATO.