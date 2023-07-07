Rotations of IAEA experts carried out at three Ukrainian NPPs

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Rotations of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) monitoring missions have been conducted at the Rovno, Khmelnitsky, and South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants (NPP), Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said in a statement on Friday.

"This week, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency’s permanent monitoring missions have been successfully rotated at the Rovno NPP, Khmelnitsky NPP, and South Ukraine NPP," the statement said, adding that the ninth group of experts had started its work.

On January 13, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi announced that the IAEA would establish a continuous presence of 11-12 of its experts at Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities. On January 16, Grossi announced that an IAEA mission had been deployed to the South Ukraine NPP, and later similar missions were stationed at the Rovno NPP and the Chernobyl site. On January 23, IAEA permanent missions started work at all of Ukraine’s NPPs.