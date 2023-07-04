Ukraine deploying troops, weapons to Belarusian border – army officer

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine is deploying more troops and weapons to reinforce its border with Belarus over the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, commander of the Ukrainian army’s northern group Sergey Nayev said on Tuesday.

"In light of the recent developments around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, it was decided to reinforce the northern border of our state with both manpower and weapons," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Nayev, the reinforcement of the northern border has been going on for several months. "Anti-tank barriers are being erected, minefields are being arranged and the entire defense line is being reinforced," he said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on June 30 that he had held a meeting with the country’s top brass and ordered that the Belarusian border be reinforced following Minsk’s decision to house PMC Wagner fighters.

On July 1, Zelensky held a meeting at the Rovno NPP located near the Belarusian border over alleged threats to this facility. He visited the Rovno NPP to discuss "possible scenarios" for what could happen at the Zaporozhye NPP. Earlier, he accused Russia of plotting a terror attack on the Zaporozhye NPP. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov refuted these allegations as another lie.