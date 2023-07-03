'Dozens' of Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, defense minister says

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Dozens of Leopard Tanks have been delivered from Germany to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Monday.

"Dozens of Leopards came to Ukraine to show what they are capable of. And their time will come!" Reznikov tweeted, thanking German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for providing military aid to Kiev.

Ukrainian forces have already used Leopard tanks during its counteroffensive, which started on June 4. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported tanks of this type destroyed on the battlefield. On June 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles.

Recently, Ukrainian ground forces commander Valery Zaluzhny acknowledged that several German-made tanks were lost on the battlefield. Speaking in an interview for The Washington Post, he noted that Ukraine did not receive the tanks for parades, adding that a Leopard on the battlefield is just another target.