Leaders of Palestine, Russia discussed chances of convening Middle East Quartet — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. State of Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the chances of convening the Middle East Quartet in connection with the Israeli military operation in the city of Jenin, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia, told TASS on Monday.

"We talk about it every day. But the Europeans are against it. On Saturday, the president [of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas] contacted [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin and announced that we are ready. The best option is for the Quartet to take some steps. But before, the Americans were against it, and now the Europeans are, too," he said, when asked if Palestine planned to request an emergency meeting of the Middle East Quartet on the situation in Jenin.

"The Europeans and the Americans have put an end to the work of the Quartet. They don't want the Quartet to work. But we are ready at any time. We think that in this situation, reactivating the Quartet is the best option. We talk about it every day, but to no avail as yet," said the ambassador.

Nofal said Palestine will continue to try to arrange a Quartet meeting.

"Of course, of course. We are always trying. We want it," the diplomat said.

The Kremlin said on Saturday that Putin and Abbas had held phone talks at the initiative of Palestine. The Palestinian president expressed his support for Russia’s actions during the June 24 events. In addition, the sides discussed the Israeli-Palestinian settlement and expressed their determination to develop bilateral relations further.