Spanish PM promises to send four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine soon

MADRID, July 1. /TASS/. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised to send four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine soon as he spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday.

The prime minister traveled to Kiev on the first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council, which will last until the end of this year.

"Very soon we will send more heavy military vehicles. It will be four more Leopard tanks and some armored personnel carriers," Sanchez was quoted as saying by the EFE news service on Twitter.

Spain has previously provided six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.