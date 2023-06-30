Putin informs Modi about recent developments in Russia — Indian foreign ministry

NEW DELHI, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the recent developments in Russia, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation, H.E Mr. Vladimir Putin. They reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Putin informed PM about the recent developments in Russia," it said.

According to the Indian foreign ministry, the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine. "While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

"Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries," the ministry added.