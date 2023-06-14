China’s envoy warns against stoking Ukrainian conflict that can lead to nuclear war

BEIJING, June 14. /TASS/. China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui warned against fomenting the Ukrainian crisis, saying it could prompt a nuclear war, in an article for the People’s Daily that was published on Wednesday.

"Conflicts can ultimately be ended only through negotiation. The sooner we see a ceasefire and negotiations, the sooner there will be hope for peace," Li Hui said. "With a glimmer of hope for peace, constructive efforts should be made rather than allowing conflicts to drag on, not to mention pouring oil on the fire and escalating a local conflict into a large-scale or even nuclear war."

According to the Chinese envoy, China has no vested interests in the Ukrainian issue, and Beijing is not engaged in putting together "small circles" and is not pouring oil on the fire of the conflict and "does not take advantage of the moment for its own benefit."

Li Hui said in order to resolve the crisis, "which has very complex origins and far-reaching consequences," it is necessary to promote not only achieving peace as soon as possible but also "the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security system."

"Based on this, the international community must pursue a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable concept of security in order to better maintain peace and stability throughout the world," the diplomat said.

Li Hui went on a tour that took him to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia from May 15 to May 26 to discuss the Ukrainian conflict. He met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, diplomats from the aforementioned countries, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Li Hui served as the Chinese ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019.