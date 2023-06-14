Lukashenko says Zelensky tried to establish diplomatic communication with Belarus

MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky had attempted to establish diplomatic communication with Belarus.

"He tells me, ‘Let’s talk,’" Lukashenko said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television.

The Belarusian president said the countries had held talks in Lvov, which were attended by Kirill Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Department at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Lukashenko didn’t say when the talks took place.

The president said the talks went well until the US stepped in.

"The Americans became aware. Some frictions emerged," he said.

Lukashenko also said Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of talks in Istanbul, but he refused.