Air raid warning declared in 7 Ukrainian regions, more explosions reported

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Another series of explosions was heard in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa early on Saturday, and reports of blasts also came from the regions of Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal said.

On Friday evening, powerful blasts were heard in Odessa. Also, the Ukrainian media said a series of blasts had rocked the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye.

According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, as of 02:15 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday, civil defense sirens are turned on in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Chernigov, as well as in Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region. In Odessa, the alert was cancelled at 02:07 a.m. Moscow time.