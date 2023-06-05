Egypt to spare no effort to help end crisis in Ukraine, president assures

CAIRO, June 5. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that his country was ready to do everything in its power to contain the crisis in Ukraine and deal with its consequences. Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy quoted the Egyptian leader as telling a videoconference with some African counterparts as part of their discussion on a regional initiative to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The president confirmed that Egypt has taken a balanced position since the start of the crisis, based on the need to respect the principles of international law, peaceful settlement of disputes <...> in order to find a solution that takes into account the interests of all parties," the spokesman wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

The president "explained that Egypt will make every effort to help contain the crisis and deal with its political, humanitarian and economic consequences," he blogged on his official Facebook page.