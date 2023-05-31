German Cabinet calls strikes on Russian territory with Ukrainian-made weapons legitimate

BERLIN, May 31. /TASS/. The German government considers Ukrainian strikes at Russian territory with Ukrainian-made weapons legitimate from the standpoint of international law, German Cabinet Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said during a briefing Wednesday.

"I provided not an assessment of the [Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow] itself, but an assessment from the standpoint of international law. International law considers such strikes legitimate," he said, answering a question whether he considers Ukrainian attacks with Ukrainian-made weapons on objects in Russia legitimate. At the same time, Hebestreit pointed out that, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, Berlin ships weapons to Kiev for "defense of Ukrainian territory."

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 8 aircraft were involved in the attack, 5 of them were downed while 3 were suppressed by electronic warfare systems. Two people sought medical aid in Moscow, but required no hospitalization. A number of buildings sustained minor damage.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly opined that Ukraine is entitled to carry out attacks on Russia beyond its own territory. Meanwhile, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US Administration does not endorse Ukrainian attacks "inside Russia."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow reserves its right to take the harshest measures in response to terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime.