NATO claims ‘unprovoked attacks’ on KFOR forces in Kosovo

BRUSSELS, May 29. /TASS/. NATO confirms that several KFOR servicemen were injured in Kosovo, claims that "unprovoked attacks" took place and demands that violence "stops immediately."

"NATO strongly condemns the unprovoked attacks against KFOR troops in northern Kosovo, which have led to a number of them being injured. Such attacks are totally unacceptable. Violence must stop immediately," the alliance said in its statement published Monday evening.

"We call on all sides to refrain from actions that further inflame tensions, and to engage in dialogue. KFOR will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment, and continue to act impartially, in accordance with its mandate under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999," the alliance added.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani announced that 11 Italian KFOR servicemen were injured during riots in Kosovo. According to KFOR, a total of 25 servicemen were injured.

According the Vecernje Novosti newspaper, KFOR servicemen attacked the Serbs that were peacefully protecting near the Zvecan municipality administration building in the autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija. The military cordoned off administration buildings in Zvecan, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Kosovska Mitrovica. The situation in the four Serb municipalities escalated on May 26 due to Kosovan forces’ attempts to capture city administration buildings despite the resistance from local residents. Cell phone service disruptions and police use of flashbangs and tear gas were reported.

Pristina insists that the heads of four municipalities in northern Kosovo, elected during April 23 elections, must assume office. Representatives of the Serb List party boycotted the elections because of non-implementation of Pristina’s obligations, resulting in voter turnout of 3.47%. A total of 1,566 Albanians and 13 Serbs out of 45,095 eligible voters cast their ballots.