BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address the citizens of the republic on Monday evening, says a statement circulated by the president’s press service.

"In connection with the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will address the public today, May 29, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. Moscow time)," the document said.