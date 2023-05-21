South Korean president meets with Zelensky in Hiroshima for first time — news agency

SEOUL, May 21. /TASS/. South President Yoon Suk-yeol met for the first time with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, Yoon Suk-yeol and Vladimir Zelensky probably discussed the humanitarian aid already provided to Kiev and the next steps in this area.

Yonhap earlier reported, citing a South Korean official, that the meeting was initiated by the Ukrainian side. "Ukraine is probably saying the same thing to all countries. But we will act according to our own opinion and principles, as well as the limitations of the external environment," the official said when asked about the possibility of discussing arms supplies to Ukraine.

The Republic of Korea has so far provided only humanitarian aid to Kiev, but has not transferred weapons.