HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has announced the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine, which will include artillery ammunition and armored vehicles, Reuters reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, Biden said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the G7 summit in Japan that the US was doing everything to strengthen Kiev's military power. The US leader also announced a new military aid package.