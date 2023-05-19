Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit with participation of Syria

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Leaders of Arab countries and their representatives gather in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia to attend the 32nd summit of the Arab League. This year's summit is historic, with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attending for the first time in 12 years.

The main topics of the summit will be Syria's return to the Arab League, the resolution of the crises in Yemen, Libya and Syria, as well as the circumstances surrounding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including the recent escalation between extremist organizations in Gaza and Israel. In addition, Arab leaders will discuss improving economic relations and coordinating counterterrorism efforts.

The 31st Arab League summit was held in November 2022 in the capital of Algiers. It was the first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the Arab League member countries in more than three years due to restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.