Armenian Security Council in 2022 discussed withdrawal from CSTO, says senior diplomat

YEREVAN, May 16. /TASS/. The Armenian Security Council discussed in September 2022 the possibility of the country’s withdrawal from the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), but decided to remain a member of the organization, a Foreign Ministry representative said.

"Apparently, I think it (Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO - TASS) has been discussed at a Security Council meeting in September 2022. It was decided not to take such a step, to remain in the organization. At the moment, the withdrawal from the CSTO is out of the question, the rest will be discussed additionally," Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan told the briefing.

According to the senior diplomat, Armenia, as a CSTO member state, continues to hope that the work carried out will yield positive results. "We’ve repeatedly stated that there must be a political assessment of Azerbaijan’s aggression by the CSTO. At some point, the discussion about [CSTO] observers may be resumed," he added.