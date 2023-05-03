Sides of Sudanese conflict have not contacted Russian embassy for mediation yet — envoy

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have not yet contacted the Russian embassy for Moscow’s mediation in negotiations, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS Wednesday.

"The embassy has received no such requests yet," the diplomat said, answering a question.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum.