Ukraine’s legislature withdraws from agreement on CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) adopted a decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the agreement on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The Ukrainian parliament terminates its membership and withdraws from the agreement on the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly dated March 27, 1992," the Rada said in a press statement on its website.

According to the Rada, the document "has lost its relevance bearing in mind the fact that Rada representatives have not taken part in the organization’s events for more than nine years." Moreover, the decision was made "taking into account the irreversibility of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic course," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine withdrew from the agreement on cooperation between the CIS countries in combating crime in transport.