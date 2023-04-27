UN chief, top US diplomat discuss US obligations as UN host country

UNITED NATIONS, April 27. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres raised issues related to the United States’ obligations as a UN host country at a meeting with US Secretary General Antony Blinken, according to a statement released by the UN chief’s office.

"The secretary general also raised a number of issues related to the Host Country Agreement," the statement reads.

The Host Country Agreement contains the United States’ obligations for ensuring the participation of delegations in the United Nations’ activities.

However, the UN secretary general’s office did not specify whether Guterres had touched upon the US embassy’s failure to issue visas to the Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his trip to New York for the UN Security Council's activities.

Guterres and Blinken also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Sudan, emphasizing "the critical importance for an immediate, fully respected ceasefire."

In addition, the UN chief "underlined the importance of reforms of international multilateral institutions, notably the United Nations."