China to firmly support Central Asian countries’ sovereignty — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Beijing will stand steadfastly behind Central Asian nations’ sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday at a meeting with regional foreign ministers in the city of Xi’an in northwest China.

"As before, the Chinese side will strongly back Central Asian countries’ [efforts] to protect their national sovereignty, independence, security and territorial integrity," the website of China's Foreign Ministry quoted Qin Gang as saying.

The Chinese foreign minister added that Beijing "firmly supports the Central Asian countries’ independent choice made in conformity with their national features."

"We firmly oppose any outside forces’ interference in the Central Asian nations’ domestic policies," he added.

In Qin Gang’s words, the Chinese government intends to cooperate with regional countries at multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He pointed out that China seeks "to jointly uphold the fundamental principles of international relations" and "defend equality and justice in the world.".