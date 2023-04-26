China to send special envoy to Ukraine for crisis settlement — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. China intends to send its special representative on Eurasia to Ukraine and other states in order to settle the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during his phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Wednesday.

"China will send the special governmental representative on Eurasian issues to Ukraine and other states," the Chinese leader said, according to CCTV.

According to the Chinese leader, the special envoy intends to "discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with all stakeholders in detail."