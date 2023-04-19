Russia records 6,305 daily COVID cases, 38 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,305 over the past day to 22,782,688, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 5,257 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,126 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 39 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,240 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 987 over the past day versus 596 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,497,628, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 547 over the past day versus 538 a day earlier, reaching 1,933,213.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,501 over the past day, reaching 22,174,015, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 8,416 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 38 over the past day, reaching 397,939, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.