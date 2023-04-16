Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan – agency

DUBAI, April 16. /TASS/. Qatar Airways, a biggest air carrier in the Middle East, has suspended flights to Sudan, the Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, the move followed the closure of the Khartoum international airport.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.