US doesn’t need 'truth coming out' about Nord Stream incident — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Washington does not need the investigation into the Nord Stream blasts because the "truth coming out" threatens it and causes direct harm, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This investigation is not only unneeded by the United States of America and all those they have enlisted as their accomplices, but it will harm them directly, it creates a threat of what is indeed important for everyone, namely, the truth coming out," the diplomat told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Tuesday replying to a question on the matter.

Voting on resolution

On Monday, the UN Security Council did not support a resolution by Russia and China on an international investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines. The document was supported by three countries, with no votes against and 12 countries abstaining. Thus, the resolution did not garner the nine votes necessary for it to be approved. Russia, China and Brazil voted for it, while Albania, the UK, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, the UAE, the US, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan abstained. Belarus, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea were also among the resolution’s coauthors but they are not members of the UN Security Council and did not participate in the vote.

The resolution draft proposed to entrust UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with establishing an independent international investigation commission "to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines — including identification of its perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices."