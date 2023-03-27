Japan condemns Russia’s decision to deploy nukes in Belarus — official

TOKYO, March 27. /TASS/. As a country that was bombed by nuclear weapons, Japan views as inadmissible Russia’s decision to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said at a regular news conference in Tokyo.

"Being the only country that suffered from nuclear bombings, Japan resolutely rejects the nuclear threat emanating from Russia," he said. "Japan condemns [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, since it would lead to a further escalation amid the continued aggression in Ukraine. We are calling on Russia and Belarus to stop any actions that may escalate tensions," he added.

On Saturday, Putin announced that, at Belarus’ request, Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in the country, similar to how the United States has long been doing on territories of its allies. Moscow has already handed over to Minsk the Iskander missile system that can carry nuclear weapons. According to the Russian leader, a special storage facility for tactical nukes will be built in Belarus by July 1.