Israeli air strikes put aid delivery via Syria’s Aleppo airport on hold — center

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The arrival of relief cargos for survivors of the Syrian earthquake has been suspended after Aleppo airport was damaged by strikes carried out by four Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"On March 22, between 3:46 a.m. and 3:55 a.m., four F-16 tactical fighter jets belonging to the Israeli Air Force launched a missile strike from the eastern Mediterranean that inflicted damage on the infrastructure of Aleppo’s Al-Nairab international airport, namely the runway and radar. The airport has suspended operations, and therefore the delivery of humanitarian cargos is on temporary hold," he said.

Gurinov added that one plane carrying humanitarian aid landed in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Prior to the latest strike, Aleppo’s airport had been hit twice - last August and in early March 2023. According to the Russian reconciliation center, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighter jets fired missiles at the airport on March 7, which forced the facility to suspend services for two days.