Japan to donate $470 million to Ukraine as non-repayable aid — premier

TOKYO, March 22. /TASS/. The government of Japan has made a decision to allocate $470 million for non-repayable aid to Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Wednesday after a visit to Kiev.

"We will donate Ukraine $470 million as non-repayable aid for power generation and other sectors," the Nikkei newspaper quoted the minister as sayng.

Earlier, Kishida announced that his country would allocate $30 million for supplies of non-lethal weapons to the Kiev government.

The Japanese prime minister travelled to Kiev on Tuesday, becoming the last G7 leader to visit Ukraine.

This year, Japan holds the rotating presidency in the Group of Seven and will host the organization’s summit in May. Kishida invited Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to participate in the summit via a video linkup.