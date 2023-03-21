Two humanitarian operations conducted by Russian military in quake-hit Syrian cities

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria conducted two humanitarian operations in the earthquake-ravaged cities of Latakia and Aleppo, the center’s chief, Oleg Gurinov, said on Tuesday.

"Two humanitarian operations were conducted in the cities of Latakia and Aleppo to distribute food and articles of daily necessity to people. In all, 159 humanitarian operation have been conducted since February 7," he said.

According to Gurinov, 253 Syrians received medical assistance at a Russian health ministry mobile hospital deployed by the Russian military in Syria. Since the beginning of its operation, medical assistance has been offered to 2,233 people.