Russia, China to increase scale, optimize trade structure — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China are going to expand the scale and optimize the trade structure, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping said in the Joint Statement posted on Tuesday.

"[It is planned] to increase scales and optimize the structure of trade, particularly on account of developing the electronic trade and other innovative instruments," the document reads.

It is also planned to "consistently promote high quality development of bilateral investment cooperation, interaction deepening in spheres of digital economy and sustainable, including green, development, form comfortable business environment and mutually increase the favoring level in trade and investments," according to the statement.