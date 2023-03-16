Russia filed official inquiry on Nord Stream explosions to Washington — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow sent an official inquire to Washington demanding explanations about the explosions at the Nord Stream pipeline, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"In short - yes," she said, answering a question if Russia filed an inquiry to the US about the pipeline explosions. "We have repeatedly spoken about it publicly, and we’ve said it to American representatives as well."

Zakharova noted that the Foreign Ministry said in its February 21 commentary: "the Russian side emphasized that the US must provide explanations about the explosions on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines and must not obstruct an objective investigation in order to determine the culprits."