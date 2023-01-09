Turkey carries out air strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan — media

CAIRO, January 9. /TASS/. Turkey’s Air Force carried out several airstrikes on the facilities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), deemed a terrorist organization by Ankara, in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, the Safak News outlet reported.

According to the news outlet’s sources, areas north of the Duhok province came under attack. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage.

Ankara views the PKK as a major national security threat. On the night of November 20, Turkey conducted an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria, which involved over 50 planes and 20 drones. The strikes targeted the PKK’s bases. The Turkish authorities blamed the PKK and Syrian Kurds for the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six.